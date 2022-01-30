Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,801.56 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,808.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

