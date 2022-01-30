Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,574 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IWP opened at $96.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

