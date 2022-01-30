JSF Financial LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,381.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

