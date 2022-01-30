JulSwap (JULD) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $358,146.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.23 or 0.06746697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

