Jump Financial LLC Acquires 12,800 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Alteryx worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $53.26 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

