Jump Financial LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

ZIM stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

