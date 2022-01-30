Jump Financial LLC Acquires 24,636 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,435.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 158,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,131,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.08 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

