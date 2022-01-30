Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

