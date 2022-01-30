Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $406.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.