Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Amedisys by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 277,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $128.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $314.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

