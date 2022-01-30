Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $96.51 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.