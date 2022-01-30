Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

