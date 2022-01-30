Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 387,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,957,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,685,000 after purchasing an additional 404,887 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $143.13 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.