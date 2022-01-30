Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 32,647 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $126.46 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

