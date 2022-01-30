Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 513,079 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,000. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $16.95 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

