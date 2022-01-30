Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 83,718 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,816,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 418,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

