Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after acquiring an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

