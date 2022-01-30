Jump Financial LLC Buys 14,177 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

