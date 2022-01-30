Jump Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $28.76 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,698. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

