Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,009,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,655,708. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

ZI opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

