Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $406.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

