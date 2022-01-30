Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 554.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.9% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $40,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,228,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $120,733,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $87,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $347.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $298.59 and a one year high of $369.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

