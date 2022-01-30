Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Trupanion worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $41,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,022 shares of company stock worth $7,334,675. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

