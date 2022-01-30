Jump Financial LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Vroom worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after buying an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Vroom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after buying an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $7.06 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

