Jump Financial LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,051.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in APA by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

