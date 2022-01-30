Jump Financial LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $891.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

