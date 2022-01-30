Jump Financial LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 497.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carvana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $145.99 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.74.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

