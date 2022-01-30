Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

