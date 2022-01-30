Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,707 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

