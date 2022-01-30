Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after purchasing an additional 431,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $46.26 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

