Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 480.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

