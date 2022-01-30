Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of STX opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.