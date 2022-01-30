Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.04 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

