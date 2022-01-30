Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.52 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

