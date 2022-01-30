Jump Financial LLC Invests $5.29 Million in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 1.25% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $425,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $964,000.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

