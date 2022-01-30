Jump Financial LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $502,555,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $136.62 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

