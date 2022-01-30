Jump Financial LLC Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $40.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.