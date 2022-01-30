Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $340,588,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $232,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.77. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 515,827 shares valued at $94,932,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.