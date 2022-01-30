Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,957,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after purchasing an additional 404,887 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

