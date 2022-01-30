Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.04 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

