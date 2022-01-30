Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

OVV opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.