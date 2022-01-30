Jump Financial LLC Purchases 12,327 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,776,000 after buying an additional 650,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $234.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

