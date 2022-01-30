Jump Financial LLC Purchases 9,986 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

