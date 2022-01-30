Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FTCH stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

