Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 27,000 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

