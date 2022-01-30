Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 53,504 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,009,396 shares of company stock worth $1,098,655,708. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

