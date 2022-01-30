Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 133.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $91.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

