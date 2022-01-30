Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vistra by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238,869 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

