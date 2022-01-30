Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 653.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,323 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of QLD opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

