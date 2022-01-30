Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $162.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.89 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

